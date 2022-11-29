Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the October 31st total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dno Asa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DTNOF remained flat at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Dno Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2021, its proven reserves consisted of 196.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 321.4 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 420.6 MMboe.

