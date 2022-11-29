Dodge & Cox Has $1.43 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 27.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.7 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.