Dodge & Cox Has $114.85 Million Stock Position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,080,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,209 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 0.10% of Micro Focus International worth $114,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 79.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 96.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. Micro Focus International plc has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

