Dodge & Cox Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $29,668,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Corning by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 739,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

