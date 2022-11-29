Dodge & Cox Lowers Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 131.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 40,442 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PBR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.26.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

