Dodge & Cox Lowers Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,701,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092,237 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 13.01% of Qurate Retail worth $142,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $11,240,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,455,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,404 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $5,926,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,502,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,195,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

QRTEA stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

