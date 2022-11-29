Dodge & Cox Makes New $355,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $424.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

