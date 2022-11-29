Dodge & Cox Sells 11,900 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 85 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

