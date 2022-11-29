Dodge & Cox Sells 16,350 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hess Trading Down 3.6 %

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.38.

Shares of HES stock opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $149.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

