Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) is Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for about 2.4% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,710,000 after acquiring an additional 672,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 64,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

NYSE D traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.50. 55,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,514,755. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

