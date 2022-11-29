Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on D. UBS Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

