Donaldson (DCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Donaldson has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.66-$2.68 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.91-3.07 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

