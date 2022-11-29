Dragonchain (DRGN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $151,438.99

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $151,438.99 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
