Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Down 92.4% in November

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the October 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUFRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dufry from CHF 50 to CHF 40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dufry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Dufry Stock Performance

DUFRY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.87. 59,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,119. Dufry has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

