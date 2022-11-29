Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $128.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.45.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

