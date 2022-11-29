Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $128.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Dycom Industries stock opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.45.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
