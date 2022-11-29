E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the October 31st total of 113,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of E-Home Household Service by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 531,011 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

E-Home Household Service stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 107,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,382. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

