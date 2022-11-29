EAC (EAC) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $58.55 million and approximately $14,733.64 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.18879455 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,141.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

