Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Down 83.4% in November

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the October 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 966.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,375,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,408 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,680,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 120,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.47. 123,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

