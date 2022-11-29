EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 240.0% in November

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDPFY. Societe Generale increased their price target on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.12 ($5.28) to €6.10 ($6.29) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

EDPFY stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,120. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.