Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.69. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

