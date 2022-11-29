Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $17.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 3.3 %

ELAN stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $30.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $938,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 165.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 101,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 115.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.