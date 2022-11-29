Elastic (ESTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic stock opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elastic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Elastic by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,124,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

