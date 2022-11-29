Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Reduced by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $365.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.78.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.