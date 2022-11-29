Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.15

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000951 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $123,969.11 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00076171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00061142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

