Enjin Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.15 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001804 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $295.68 million and $16.15 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.93 or 0.07058384 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00495021 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.22 or 0.30109540 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.