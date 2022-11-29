Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,511 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $28,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $224.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.03 and a 200 day moving average of $284.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

