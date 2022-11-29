Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,065 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,449 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.20% of Diamondback Energy worth $41,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $143.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

