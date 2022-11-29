Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 162,725 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,725 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $44,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

