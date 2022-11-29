Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 22,259 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $38,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $350.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $719.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

