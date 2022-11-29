Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Clorox worth $34,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $149.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.41. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

