Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,732 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $24,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,363,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,939.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 37,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after purchasing an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:TDY opened at $413.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.98. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.