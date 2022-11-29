Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $30.21 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,433 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $30,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,923,000 after acquiring an additional 776,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after buying an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after buying an additional 943,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

