Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $32.41 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,675 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $32,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,519,000 after acquiring an additional 88,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,989,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,426,000 after acquiring an additional 131,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 169.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,828,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

