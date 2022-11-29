Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,485 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $26,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

