Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Hormel Foods worth $25,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 120.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

