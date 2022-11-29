Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 88,491 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,491 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Kellogg worth $29,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 30.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,863,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 62.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,064,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

