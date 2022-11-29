Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,832,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,905 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.90% of Entegris worth $265,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at $5,269,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 130.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 173.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 87,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,355,000 after purchasing an additional 163,324 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,907. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $157.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

