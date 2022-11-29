Enzyme 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.18 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Enzyme token can now be bought for approximately $19.57 or 0.00121136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $39.89 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

