Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $223.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $199.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Down 4.8 %

EFX opened at $190.79 on Friday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.39.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.