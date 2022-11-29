Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 72.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $662.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $586.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.00. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

