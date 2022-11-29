Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $662.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $586.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

