Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $211.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $235.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

NYSE:ESS opened at $210.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $205.76 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,907,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 377.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,981,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

