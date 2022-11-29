Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Cap of $2.70 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $19.54 or 0.00118616 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $122.45 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,469.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000620 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00465425 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003188 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022898 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00837427 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.42 or 0.00676515 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006034 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00255876 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00243243 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
