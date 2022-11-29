Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Insider Activity

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.60. 1,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.36. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.