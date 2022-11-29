Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.93. 14,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 864,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Eventbrite Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

