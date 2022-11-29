Everdome Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.48 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $239.00 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everdome has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

