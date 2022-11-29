Everscale (EVER) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.09 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $66.24 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,712,540,029 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.