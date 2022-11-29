Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $45.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of EXC opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 30.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

