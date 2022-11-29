F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,264,562 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $193,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in F5 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 106,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in F5 by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 77,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,132 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 271.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $151.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

