F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 138,107 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.20% of F5 worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in F5 by 3.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth about $318,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in F5 by 11.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,246 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in F5 by 53.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,787 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

F5 Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of FFIV opened at $151.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day moving average is $154.91.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,157 shares of company stock worth $1,722,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.